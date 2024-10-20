sb.scorecardresearch
  • Influx of Buses from Other States Increasing Pollution in Delhi: Atishi

Published 14:25 IST, October 20th 2024

Influx of Buses from Other States Increasing Pollution in Delhi: Atishi

She made these remarks while inspecting pollution control measures at the Anand Vihar bus depot along with Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Pollution: CM Atishi Blames Influx of Buses from Other States for Deteriorating Air Quality
Delhi Pollution: CM Atishi Blames Influx of Buses from Other States for Deteriorating Air Quality | Image: X- ANI
  • 3 min read
14:25 IST, October 20th 2024