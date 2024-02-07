English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Delhi Rains LIVE: Heavy Rains Disrupts Road Traffic, Trains And Flights Also Affected

Incessant rains in the national capital Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon has hit road traffic, trains & flights operations.

Delhi rainfall
Delhi Rains LIVE: Heavy Rains Disrupts Road Traffic, Trains And Flights Also Affected | Image:PTI
  • New Delhi: Incessant rains in the national capital Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon has affected road traffic. Several Trains and flights are also running late from schedule due to rain in Delhi. Several areas in Delhi including India Gate, Central Secretariat area, Connaught Place, Akshardham, Noida, reported long traffic snarls due to waterlogged roads. 

Delhi Rains LIVE UPDATES 

  • According to the Regional Meteorological Centre of New Delhi, there will be precipitation towards the evening of February 3 and moderate to shallow fog in the city through February 6.
  • India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted during the last 24 hours till 08:30 am today, minimum temperatures remained between 9-12°C in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, North Rajasthan, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

आज सुबह 08:30 बजे तक पिछले 24 घंटों के दौरान पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, उत्तरी राजस्थान, उप हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम के कई हिस्सों में न्यूनतम तापमान 9-12°C के बीच रहा। । pic.twitter.com/LESpIEMLUs

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 1, 2024

  • Since Wednesday, there has been moderate rainfall in most areas of the city. The weather station for Delhi, Safdarjung, recorded 26.5 mm of rain between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. There has been more rain than February's monthly long-period average (LPA).
  • Amid heavy rainfall in Noida region, a major power cut is underway in the city since several hours. 

No electricity in Sector 79 Noida since 4 pm, is Noida a no power cut zone? @EePvvnl @UPPCLLKO @PvvnlN

— Rohit Kumar (@imcoolleo) January 31, 2024

  • Spicejet on X posted, “(02nd Feb'24): due to expected poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), Varanasi (VNS), Patna (PAT), Ayodhya (AYJ), Bagdogra (IXB), and Darbhanga (DBR), light rain in Dharamshala (DHM), and snow in Srinagar (SXR) and Leh (IXL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.” 

#WeatherUpdate (02nd Feb'24): Due to expected poor visibility in Delhi (DEL), Varanasi (VNS), Patna (PAT), Ayodhya (AYJ), Bagdogra (IXB), and Darbhanga (DBR), light rain in Dharamshala (DHM), and snow in Srinagar (SXR) and Leh (IXL), all departures/arrivals and their…

— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 1, 2024

  • Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Peeragarhi towards Bhera Enclave due to a road cave-in near Peeragarhi Flyover. 

 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:46 IST

