NEW DELHI: As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi, on Sunday, recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 degrees Celsius in the morning hours of the day. Humidity levels for Sunday fluctuated between 100 per cent and 38 per cent. As for the air quality index (AQI), IMD stated that it remained in the ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 313 at 18:00 on Sunday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

As for Monday morning, the weather department had predicted the possibility of mist with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be 8 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

