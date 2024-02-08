English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Delhi Reels Under Severe Cold Wave: Records 'Chilliest' Morning of this Season

Delhi on Monday recorded the chilliest morning this winter as the minimum temperature settled around 3.3 degrees Celsius.

Tanisha Rajput
Delhi Dense Fog cold wave
Delhi Dense Fog cold wave | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing cold wave, the national capital on Monday recorded the chilliest morning this winter as the minimum temperature settled around 3.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

The official weather observatory of Delhi further added that the temperature at Lodhi Road, another weather monitoring station in Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped to 3.1 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD bulletin, visibility dropped to zero meters at Delhi airport and 50 meters at Palam.

The weather agency has issued an orange alert for the capital and predicted that the cold wave will persist till January 20. 

Due to this harsh weather, thick fog blankets were seen across the capital as the temperature continued to dip over the past few days.

The mercury has consistently remained below 4 degrees for the past few days.

On Sunday Delhi recorded the minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, almost 4 degrees below the normal time of this year. 


 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

