  • 'Drone Monitoring..': Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai Unveils Winter Action Plan

Published 13:38 IST, September 25th 2024

'Drone Monitoring..': Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai Unveils Winter Action Plan

Gopal Rai on Wednesday unveiled the city's Winter Action Plan, featuring a range of measures including drone monitoring and an anti-dust campaign

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gopal Rai on Wednesday unveiled the city's Winter Action Plan, featuring a range of measures including drone monitoring and an anti-dust campaign
  • 2 min read
