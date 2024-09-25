Published 13:38 IST, September 25th 2024
'Drone Monitoring..': Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai Unveils Winter Action Plan
Gopal Rai on Wednesday unveiled the city's Winter Action Plan, featuring a range of measures including drone monitoring and an anti-dust campaign
Gopal Rai on Wednesday unveiled the city's Winter Action Plan, featuring a range of measures including drone monitoring and an anti-dust campaign | Image: PTI
13:38 IST, September 25th 2024