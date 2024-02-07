English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Delhi's Final Electoral Roll Ahead of 2024 Polls Shows 85% Rise in Young Voters Aged 18-19

The final electoral roll for Delhi ahead of the 2024 polls also shows the success of efforts being made to increase the electoral inclusion of women.

Digital Desk
The final electoral roll for Delhi has revealed an increase in the number of young voters. Photo for representative purposes only.
The final electoral roll for Delhi has revealed an increase in the number of young voters. Photo for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi, on Monday, published its final electoral roll which not only revealed a significant 85 per cent rise in the number of young voters aged 18-19 but also showed an improved gender ratio in the registrations. As per the information provided in a statement from the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi, the number of voters in the national capital now stands at 1,47,18,119, which is comprised of 79,86,752 males, 67,30,371 females and 1,176 voters that identify as third gender.

According to the CEO of Delhi, P Krishnamurthy, the final electoral roll that showed a notable rise in young voters demonstrated “the commitment of young voters towards the electoral process.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, as noted above, the gender ratio of voters in the capital has improved by five points, up to 843 from 838. 

His statement noted a specific focus on the enrolment of young voters, with a total of 67,930 young voters being added to the electoral rolls of the capital during the special summary revision, which amounts to 26.7 per cent of the total 2,54,470 voters that were added during the revision. All in all, the enrolment of voters in the 18-19 age group has increased by 9.69 compared to the final roll last year and 85.8 per cent during the special summary revision-2024 only. 

Advertisement

In addition to this, 9,335 prospective voters who will reach the age of 18 with respect to qualifying dates in 2024 — April 1, July 1 and October 1 — have also filed advance claims for their inclusion in the electoral roll. The decision on the same is presently being considered by the concerned authorities. 

Finally, the Delhi CEO spoke about the purification of the electoral roll which, following house-to-house verification, eliminated a total of 3,97,004 names from the electoral roll for this year. This process, revealed Krishnamurthy, improved the electors to population ratio of Delhi by 1.58 points. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.  

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

27 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

28 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

29 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

38 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement