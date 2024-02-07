The final electoral roll for Delhi has revealed an increase in the number of young voters. Photo for representative purposes only. | Image: PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi, on Monday, published its final electoral roll which not only revealed a significant 85 per cent rise in the number of young voters aged 18-19 but also showed an improved gender ratio in the registrations. As per the information provided in a statement from the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi, the number of voters in the national capital now stands at 1,47,18,119, which is comprised of 79,86,752 males, 67,30,371 females and 1,176 voters that identify as third gender.

According to the CEO of Delhi, P Krishnamurthy, the final electoral roll that showed a notable rise in young voters demonstrated “the commitment of young voters towards the electoral process.”

Furthermore, as noted above, the gender ratio of voters in the capital has improved by five points, up to 843 from 838.

His statement noted a specific focus on the enrolment of young voters, with a total of 67,930 young voters being added to the electoral rolls of the capital during the special summary revision, which amounts to 26.7 per cent of the total 2,54,470 voters that were added during the revision. All in all, the enrolment of voters in the 18-19 age group has increased by 9.69 compared to the final roll last year and 85.8 per cent during the special summary revision-2024 only.

In addition to this, 9,335 prospective voters who will reach the age of 18 with respect to qualifying dates in 2024 — April 1, July 1 and October 1 — have also filed advance claims for their inclusion in the electoral roll. The decision on the same is presently being considered by the concerned authorities.

Finally, the Delhi CEO spoke about the purification of the electoral roll which, following house-to-house verification, eliminated a total of 3,97,004 names from the electoral roll for this year. This process, revealed Krishnamurthy, improved the electors to population ratio of Delhi by 1.58 points.

With inputs from PTI.