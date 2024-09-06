sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Delhi's Mayapuri Flyover To Remain Partially Closed for 30 Days: Check Routes to Avoid

Published 18:46 IST, September 6th 2024

Delhi's Mayapuri Flyover To Remain Partially Closed for 30 Days: Check Routes to Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory as the Mayapuri Flyover will remain partially shut for 30 days, starting September 6.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Traffic
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory as the Mayapuri Flyover will remain partially shut for 30 days, starting September 6. | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:46 IST, September 6th 2024