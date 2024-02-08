People take refuge in shelter homes in New Delhi amid biting cold | Image: ANI

Delhi woke up to another cold day with temperature likely to be 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature in night might reach 22 degrees.

While the maximum temperature in the day is expected be to 13 degrees, according to the India Metrological Department.

People take shelter in night shelter homes as the coldwave continues in the national capital



(Visuals from Anand Vihar) pic.twitter.com/c5ENXeOrW9 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

People in the national capital were seen sitting around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continues in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, cold wave and dense fog conditions continued to prevail in several pockets of north India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next few days, according to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

The national capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 6 degrees on Tuesday along with a chilly and foggy morning.

The weather department forecasted a fresh rain spell with thunderstorm or hailstorm activity likely over Northwest and Central India (Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh) during January 8-10.

Delhi experienced its coldest day of the month as the mercury plummeted to 5.3 degrees Celsius on Monday marking a bone chilling start to the week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This temperature was just a shade above Nainital's recorded low on 5.4 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD's records. (With inputs from ANI)

