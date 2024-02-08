Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday woke up to a clear sky with mist-like conditions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees, while the minimum temperature settled around 7 degrees.

According to the Met Department, Delhi is also likely to experience strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day for the next two days.

A similar kind of weather was recorded in the national capital on Tuesday.

However, the AQI in the city has improved a little by settling in the 'moderate' category as of 6:30 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 as 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

