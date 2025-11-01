Delhi's Overall AQI Remains in 'Poor' Category, Multiple Stations Record 'Moderate' Air Quality

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday morning as the overall AQI recorded at 8 am was 245.

According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI recorded at several monitoring stations of Delhi was 'poor' while some stations also recorded 'moderate' and 'very poor' air quality.

The AQI reported at Anand Vihar was 298, Alipur 258, Ashok Vihar 287, Burari Crossing 264, Chandani Chowk 299, Dwarka Sector-8 260, ITO 275, Jahangirpuri 300, Mandir Marg 204, Mundka 259, Najafgarh 214, Narela 283, Okhla Phase-2 248, Patparganj 274, Punjabi Bagh 265, RK Puram 298, Rohini 281 and Sirifort 295 - all categorised as 'poor' as of 8 am.

Delhi's air quality showed slight variations across different areas, with Aya Nagar recording a 'moderate' air quality index (AQI) of 182, while IGI Airport (T3) reported an AQI of 188 and DTU recorded an AQI of 181. In contrast, IHBAS Dilshad Garden had a relatively better AQI of 124, and Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 150.

'Very poor' air quality was recorded at Wazirpur with an AQI of 328, and at Bawana, an AQI of 301.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Truck-mounted water sprinklers were deployed at several areas in the national capital to combat air pollution.

To control the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the entry of all BS-III and below standard commercial goods vehicles that are not registered in Delhi from November 1.

Speaking to ANI, a Sub Inspector of Delhi Transport Enforcement Team, Dharmveer Kaushik, said, “BS-III vehicles are being sent back. They are not allowed to enter Delhi. This applies only to good vehicles; there is no restriction on passenger vehicles.”

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has already announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.