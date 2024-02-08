Advertisement

All schools, whether government or private, in Delhi, will resume physical classes starting Monday (January 15), according to an order from the Delhi government's Directorate of Education issued on Sunday.

Despite the ongoing cold wave conditions, with temperatures dropping as low as 3 degrees Celsius this morning, the government has stipulated that classes should not commence before 9 am or extend beyond 5 pm.

Delhi Govt’s Directorate of Education order stated, “It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well.

It further stated, “However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 p.m. till further directions.” It also stated, “It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well.”