Delhi: Several Trains Running Late Due to Bad Weather, Passengers Stranded | WATCH
The cold wave also resulted in the cancellation of Kashi Express.
New Delhi: Passengers are facing a harrowing time as several Delhi-bound trains are running off-schedule owing to adverse weather conditions, on Wednesday. Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi railway stations as many trains including Poorva Express, Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi, Katra Vande Bharat, A.P Express, Delhi-Palwal Express, are running late due to fog amid cold wave.
News agency ANI quoted a passenger as saying,” Delhi: A passenger Narendra says, “Our train is very late. I had booked Bhopal Express for 8.30 pm. It was then rescheduled for 3 am. When we reached the station at 3 am, we came to know that the train is not running today. We are continuously waiting...”
On Tuesday, 28 trains were facing delays and the flight operations at Delhi airport were disrupted amid dense fog.
