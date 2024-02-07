Delhi: Several Trains Running Late Due to Bad Weather, Passengers Stranded | WATCH

Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi railway stations as many trains ,including Poorva Express, are running late | Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: Passengers are facing a harrowing time as several Delhi-bound trains are running off-schedule owing to adverse weather conditions, on Wednesday. Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi railway stations as many trains including Poorva Express, Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi, Katra Vande Bharat, A.P Express, Delhi-Palwal Express, are running late due to fog amid cold wave.

The cold wave also resulted in the cancellation of Kashi Express.

#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers at New Delhi Railway Station face difficulties as several trains are running off-schedule due to bad weather pic.twitter.com/3PJjsIUbOF — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

News agency ANI quoted a passenger as saying,” Delhi: A passenger Narendra says, “Our train is very late. I had booked Bhopal Express for 8.30 pm. It was then rescheduled for 3 am. When we reached the station at 3 am, we came to know that the train is not running today. We are continuously waiting...”

On Tuesday, 28 trains were facing delays and the flight operations at Delhi airport were disrupted amid dense fog.

