Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Delhi: Several Trains Running Late Due to Bad Weather, Passengers Stranded | WATCH

The cold wave also resulted in the cancellation of Kashi Express.

Manisha Roy
Indian Railways Train Delay Update
Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi railway stations as many trains ,including Poorva Express, are running late | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Passengers are facing a harrowing time as several Delhi-bound trains are running off-schedule owing to adverse weather conditions, on Wednesday. Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi railway stations as many trains including Poorva Express, Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi, Katra Vande Bharat, A.P Express, Delhi-Palwal Express, are running late due to fog amid cold wave. 

The cold wave also resulted in the cancellation of Kashi Express. 

News agency ANI quoted a passenger as saying,” Delhi: A passenger Narendra says, “Our train is very late. I had booked Bhopal Express for 8.30 pm. It was then rescheduled for 3 am. When we reached the station at 3 am, we came to know that the train is not running today. We are continuously waiting...”

On Tuesday, 28 trains were facing delays and the flight operations at Delhi airport were disrupted amid dense fog.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 07:21 IST

