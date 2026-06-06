Delhi Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide at Gurugram’s MG Road Metro Station

Gurugram: Commuters at the busy MG Road Metro Station in Gurugram witnessed a horrific scene late Friday night when a 22-year-old woman from Delhi allegedly died by suicide after leaping in front of an approaching Metro train.

The tragic incident occurred on the platform of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Yellow Line, completely paralysing train operations on the high-traffic corridor during peak night hours.

Chaos on the Platform

According to Gurugram police officials, the incident took place between 9:30 PM and 9:45 PM on Friday.

The victim, whose identity has been withheld by authorities, was standing on the platform as trains moved from Gurugram toward Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

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As a train barreled into the station, she abruptly jumped onto the tracks. Nearby commuters immediately raised an alarm, shouting out to security personnel, while the train operator slammed on the emergency brakes.

However, due to the high speed and momentum of the approaching rake, the train could not stop in time, striking her instantly.

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DMRC station staff and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rushed to the tracks and managed to pull her out, but she had already succumbed to fatal injuries.

Investigations and Delays

The Gurugram Police, accompanied by forensic experts, reached the platform within minutes to secure the area and initiate a primary investigation.

The police noted that the exact motive behind the extreme step remains unknown, as no suicide note was recovered from her person or bags.

Investigators are analysing the station's CCTV footage to trace her movements before the leap and to record statements from her relatives.

The tragedy caused severe disruptions on the Yellow Line, with thousands of late-night commuters left stranded at various stations.