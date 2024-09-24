sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by 3 Friends After He Refused to Give Them a Treat

Published 13:46 IST, September 24th 2024

Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by 3 Friends After He Refused to Give Them a Treat

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Delhi by his three friends after he refused to give them a treat for buying a new phone.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Teen Stabbed to Death by Friends for Not Giving them Treat
Teen Stabbed to Death by Friends for Not Giving them Treat | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
  • 2 min read
13:46 IST, September 24th 2024