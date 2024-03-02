Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 03:01 IST

Delhi: Speeding Car Hits Scooty from Behind, Man Dies After Falling from Flyover in Badarpur

A man died on the spot after falling from a flyover in Southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area after a speeding vehicle hit his scooty from behind.

Abhishek Tiwari
Road accident in Delhi
Man dies in a fatal road accident in Delhi's Badarpur | Image:Republic
New Delhi: A 35-year-old man died on the spot in Southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area after a speeding vehicle hit his scooty from behind on a flyover. The collision was so hard that the man was thrown away into the air and fell on the service road under the flyover leading to his death. Reports suggest that the man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southeast Delhi, Rajesh Deo identified the deceased as Pratap Singh (35), a resident of DDA quarters in New Seemapuri. The body of the deceased has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

Drive of the offending vehicle has been apprehended

According to DCP Deo, “An information was received at Badarpur police station at 6.17 pm from Apollo Hospital, wherein the caller stated that one person has met with an accident opposite NTPC gate number-1.”

A police team reached the hospital, where during preliminary enquiry it was revealed that deceased Pratap Singh was coming from Faridabad to Sarita Vihar side on his scooty. On Badarpur flyover near Tughlakabad Metro Station, his scooty was hit by a car from behind and due to the accident he fell down from the flyover on the service road leading to his death.

The police official stated that the relatives of the deceased have been informed and legal action is being taken.

The police have also apprehended the driver of the offending vehicle, who has been identified as Virender Rana (35), a resident of Uttam Nagar.

Further legal action is underway. 
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 03:01 IST

