Delhi Stampede: Strict Security Measures At These Major Railway Stations In UP

Delhi Stampede: Security has been tightened at key railway stations in Uttar Pradesh after the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station and the massive influx of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh. Stringent measures have been implemented at Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Mirzapur to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety.

Holding areas for excess passengers have been set up at railway stations with high footfall. Additional Director General (ADG) Railways, Prakash D, stated, "We have identified holding areas for passengers, as trains have a limited capacity. Platforms too have a limited capacity. The extra passengers coming to the station are kept in the holding areas."

Speaking about Prayagraj, which has eight railway stations and 500 trains running daily, he added, "We have identified 90 holding areas. We request passengers to comply with directions given by police and the administration." Drones were also used to monitor the crowd movement.

Strict Security Measures at Major Railway Stations in UP

At Prayagraj Junction, entry was restricted to the city side. Passengers were held in controlled areas until their trains arrived. RPF Inspector Shiv Kumar confirmed that "crowd control measures are effective."

In Varanasi, security was reinforced at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations, where passengers were kept in designated areas before boarding. Station Director Arpit Gupta stated, "CCTV cameras track activity around the clock, and platform changes are communicated at least 90 minutes in advance to prevent stampedes."

Ayodhya Railway Station also saw a security boost following the Delhi tragedy. Over 300 staff members and 200 CCTV cameras were deployed to manage the daily influx of 1.5 lakh passengers. RPF Inspector Yashwant Singh emphasized, “The railway forces are vigilant and are using CCTV for surveillance. Special trains are running daily to manage the crowd.”

Senior Officials Monitor Situation in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Mirzapur

At Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station, top officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma, reviewed security. Verma stated, "We are here to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers. All necessary measures are being implemented to avoid overcrowding."

In Kanpur, District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh conducted a security review and instructed officials to prevent platform changes before train arrivals.

While Mirzapur had a relatively lighter crowd, additional precautions were in place to prevent overcrowding.