Delhi Swelters Under Season's Highest ‘Feel Like’ Temperature of 51°C; Rain Expected

New Delhi: In a bruising combination of high humidity and intense summer heat, New Delhi registered its highest "feel-like" temperature of the year, with the heat index soaring to a staggering 51.3°C.

The surge in humidity has trapped the capital in a dense, muggy envelope, pushing human discomfort to dangerous limits despite the actual air temperature remaining lower.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3°C, which is four degrees above the seasonal average.

However, because relative humidity hovered at a suffocating 45% to 63% during the afternoon peak hours, the heat index, a metric of air temperature and moisture that the human body actually experiences, shattered previous summer highs.

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Before this, the highest feel-like temperature recorded this year was 48.2°C, observed on both May 28 and June 10.

Meteorologists have attributed the sudden influx of heavy moisture to persistent southwesterly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea, feeding moisture across Pakistan and northwestern India.

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This excessive humidity, colliding with high daytime temperatures, has created highly oppressive conditions.

Furthermore, experts highlighted that the city's peak wet-bulb temperature reached 29.77°C. A wet-bulb temperature exceeding 32°C compromises the human body's ability to cool itself down via sweat, making outdoor labour perilous.

The night brought little respite to city residents. The minimum temperature settled at 30.8°C, nearly three degrees above normal, making the late hours equally stifling.

However, a temporary break from the gruelling weather is on the horizon. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds up to 50 km/h, expected to begin by Monday evening.

The weather agency has also issued a "yellow alert" for Tuesday and Wednesday, as weather activity is predicted to intensify across the National Capital Region (NCR).

While the city missed its traditional June 27 date for the official arrival of the southwest monsoon, weather experts project that scattered rain will initiate a gradual cooling trend.

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to steadily decline over the week, potentially dropping to a much more comfortable 33°C to 35°C.

Until the showers arrive to clear the air, residents have been advised to stay hydrated and minimise outdoor exposure during the peak heat hours.