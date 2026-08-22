Delhi Techie Beaten to Death: Adobe Engineer Killed After Wife Calls Relatives Over Domestic Dispute

New Delhi: A 31-year-old software engineer working with Adobe was allegedly beaten and strangled to death by his wife and her relatives following a domestic dispute at his home in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said. The victim has been identified as Vinay Gupta, a resident of Laxmi Park.

According to the victim's family, the incident occurred after an argument between Gupta and his wife, Rekha, over giving medicine to one of their children. The dispute reportedly escalated after Gupta spoke to his wife in a raised voice.

Rekha allegedly left the house after the argument and returned around 10 minutes later with members of her parental family. The victim's family alleged that she arrived with her two brothers, sister-in-law, father, uncle and another person.

The relatives allegedly assaulted Gupta inside the house. His mother told investigators that she had stepped away to arrange water and refreshments for the visitors when the attack began. When she returned, she allegedly found her son being assaulted and tried to intervene and call for help.

Advertisement

Gupta was allegedly beaten repeatedly and strangled during the assault. His parents reportedly tried to save him, but the attack continued, according to the allegations made by his family.

A neighbour later helped carry Gupta out of the house after he was unable to stand. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertisement

Gupta had been married to Rekha, a homemaker, for around three-and-a-half years. The couple had twin children. Gupta worked as a software engineer with Adobe in Noida and, according to his family, had an annual package of around Rs 60 lakh.

The victim's family has alleged that the assault was pre-planned and claimed that the CCTV cameras at the house had been switched off. They have accused Rekha and six to seven others of being involved in the alleged attack.

The family also claimed that there had been frequent disagreements between the couple and that tensions existed between Rekha and Gupta's mother. Gupta's relatives further alleged that one of Rekha's brothers had previously threatened him over minor disputes.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the case, including Rekha, her two brothers and another accused. A forensic team visited the house and collected evidence from the scene.

A case is being registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Gupta's death and the alleged roles of all those involved.