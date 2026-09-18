Delhi Teen Gang-Raped, Stabbed To Death By Four, Including 3 Minors; Body Found Partly Eaten By Dogs

New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and stabbed to death in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, with police arresting four accused, including three minors, in connection with the case. The girl's decomposed body was found in an open field days after the alleged crime.

The case came to light on the morning of September 13, when police received information about a body lying in an agricultural field near Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and was initially so badly mutilated that investigators could not immediately ascertain the victim's gender. Parts of the body had allegedly been eaten by stray dogs, while one hand was found separated from the body, police said.

According to the police investigation, the girl knew the accused. She had gone with them in a tempo on the day of the incident. Police said the suspects allegedly drank together inside the vehicle before the girl was raped and murdered. The victim was then allegedly taken to an isolated area, where she was stabbed multiple times before her body was dumped in the field.

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Police said the girl was not reported missing by her family. Her family reportedly told investigators that she would often leave home and return after a few days. The crime is suspected to have taken place on September 11, two days before the body was discovered.

The investigation initially faced difficulties as there was no apparent eyewitness and the identity of the perpetrators was unknown. Police teams subsequently examined footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras covering the area and adjoining routes.

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Investigators noticed a tempo moving suspiciously near the location around the relevant time. Its registration number could not initially be identified because of darkness and poor visibility.

Police then tracked the vehicle's movement across multiple CCTV locations. Following a night-long search operation, the suspected tempo was traced and found parked in Khadda Colony. The driver was detained and questioned, with the interrogation subsequently leading investigators to three other suspects.

The four accused include 19-year-old Shivam alias Sudama alias Chuchu and three juveniles aged 16 and 17, according to police. Two knives allegedly used in the crime, along with blood-stained clothes and the tempo, have been recovered, police said. Investigators are also probing whether anyone else was involved.