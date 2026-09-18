iPhone 18 Pro Fever: Delhi, Mumbai's Apple Fans Camp Overnight Outside Saket Mall And BKC Store | Videos Go Viral

Apple mania swept through India’s major metros today, September 18, as sales for the iPhone 18 Pro series officially commenced. After a pre-order window opened on September 12, thousands of eager customers camped outside major retail hubs overnight. Massive queues were seen outside Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall in Saket and Mumbai’s BKC before sunrise as buyers gathered to pick up their orders on launch morning. Clips of shoppers camping outside key flagship stores have gone viral.

Customers queue up outside Apple stores in India

Early Friday, huge crowds gathered outside Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall and Mumbai's Jio World Drive. Even Bengaluru registered a huge rush outside an Apple store early today. According to a report in ANI, a customer arrived at around 5 am in Bengaluru. Some people from Haryana, Delhi and Mumbai are also waiting in the queue. A customer from Bengaluru was quoted as saying, "I've been here since around five o'clock in the morning. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I've been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I've been continuously buying iPhones... I'm expecting a phone. But it's like a festival for me. iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone".

In Mumbai, customer Hitesh Patel said he had travelled from Nashik and had been queuing since 10 pm the previous night. "I came here from Nashik. We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered. I change it (mobile) every year. Right now, I have a 17 Pro Max, and now I am going to have a 18 Pro Max," he said.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India, with sales beginning on Friday. The latest Pro models can be purchased through Apple’s online store and six retail outlets across the country. Today, the physical Apple Stores are opening early at 8 am and will remain open until 10 pm, allowing customers to purchase the new iPhones from the morning itself.