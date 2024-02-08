English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

Security Revamped at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, Tech Upgrade Needed as Inmates Exploit 5G Network

New measures have been implemented in Tihar jail with an aim to prevent future clashes and violence within the jail.

Apoorva Shukla
Tihar jail in New Delhi.
Tihar jail in New Delhi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Delhi: The administration of Tihar jail has been revamped with a slew of new security measures introduced after the murder of notorious gangster Tillu Tajpuria within the jail premises. However, the inmates are still exploiting the 5G communication and are communicating with the help of the same. The existing jammers designed for 3G and 4G networks are falling short, said reports. 

New measures have been implemented in Tihar jail with an aim to prevent future clashes and violence within the jail. One key change is the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) in each prison. Comprising 6-8 security personnel drawn from the jail staff, ITBP, Tamil Nadu Police, and other paramilitary forces, these teams have undergone specialised anti-riot training. They conduct regular drills within the jail to hone their response to potential disturbances.

Furthermore, security personnel are now equipped with non-lethal tools like pepper spray to manage situations where inmates clash or create disruptions. This move aims to de-escalate situations without resorting to excessive force. Additionally, the use of electric batons has been implemented as a last resort to control violent individuals. 

Tech upgraded needed in Tihar: Authorities 

The existing jammers designed for 3G and 4G networks are unable to act upon 5G networks, allowing jail inmates to maintain communication using the 5G network. Over the last 13 months, Tihar Jail authorities have seized a total of 1430 mobile phones and SIM cards across various sections. 

"Our teams conduct regular checking campaigns in different jails, paying special attention to ensuring that inmates don't have unauthorised items such as mobile phones or tobacco. If any inmate is found with such items, they are seized, and disciplinary action is taken against them,” Tihar jail Director General Sanjay Beniwal said. 

(With ANI inputs) 

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:41 IST

