Alternate Route Advised For Commuters From Delhi to Ghaziabad on Feb 13. Details

Alternate Route Advised For Commuters From Delhi to Ghaziabad | Image: ANI

Amidst the ongoing farmer protests at Singhu, Gazipur, and Tikri borders, Delhi Traffic Police has suggested alternate routes to mitigate traffic disruptions. These diversions aim to facilitate smoother commutes for travelers navigating through affected areas, ensuring minimal inconvenience during the protests.

1. DIVERSIONS AROUND SINGHU BORDER (DELHI-HARYANA)

Traffic diversions around Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana) will commence from 12.02.2024 for commercial vehicles and from 13.02.2024 for all vehicles due to the proposed farmers' protest. Here are the suggested diversions:

Interstate Buses: Instead of NH-44, buses heading towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., should take the ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

HGVS (Heavy Goods Vehicles):

For destinations like Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., use Exit No. 2 on NH-44 (DSIIDC) Cut to Harish Chander Hospital Crossing to Bawana road crossing Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki. For Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter Haryana from Bamnoli village and go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road.

Suggested routes for cars and light goods vehicles (LGVS) heading towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, etc., via NH-44:

1. Exit from NH-44 at Alipur Cut (Exit 1), take Shani Mandir Road to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point, then Dahisara Village Road to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium, and finally reach NH-44 towards Sonipat via PS Kundali.

2. Exit from NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut (Exit 2), pass Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Ramdev Chowk, then proceed towards Piau Maniyari Border and NH-44.

3. Exit from NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut (Exit 2), pass Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light Ramdev Chowk, then head to Saboli Mod and cross the border at Nathupur, reaching TDI Kundli on NH-44.

4. Exit from NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut (Exit 2), pass Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 Red Light to Ramdev Chowk, then proceed towards Safiabad Mod and cross the border, reaching Jatheri Village and connecting to NH-44.

5. Exit from NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut (Exit 2), head towards Bawana road, pass Jhanda Chowk/Bawana, Auchandi road, Mungeshpur Village, Firozpur Village, Saidpur Chowki, and finally reach KMP.

For cars/LGVS heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc., consider these routes:

1. Exit from DSIIDC Cut (Exit 2) towards Bawana road, pass Kanjhawala T-Point and Chowk via Dr. Sahib Singh Verma Road, to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right then Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh NH-9.

2. Take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk, then Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala, Pansali Chowk, Helipad, UER-II, Kanjhawala Road, Jaunti Village, and finally enter Haryana via Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border to reach Bahadurgarh road via Bamnoli Village and Nahra-Nahari road.

2. Diversions around Gazipur border (Delhi-UP):

i. Traffic from Delhi heading to Ghaziabad via Gazipur border may opt for:

Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR

Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy Road OR

Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exits from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad.

ii. Vehicles bound for Haryana via NH-44 can divert through:

-Dabur Chowk - Mohan Nagar-Ghaziabad - Hapur Road GT Road Delhi Meerut Expressway to Dasna, then left onto Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai Cut to reach (NH-44). OR

- Inderpuri Loni - Puja Pavi - Panchlok - Mandola - Mussoorie- Khekra (29 KM) - then left onto Eastern Peripheral Expressway- Rai cut to NH-44. OR

- Take service lane Delhi Dehradun Expressway- Puja Pavi left onto Panchlok - Mandola - Mussoorie- Khekra left onto Eastern Peripheral Expressway - Rai cut (NH-44) OR

- Tronica City Marg - Tronica City - left onto Delhi Dehradun Expressway Mandola - Mussoorie - Khekra left onto Eastern Peripheral Expressway - Rai cut (NH-44).

3. DIVERSIONS AROUND TIKRI BORDER (DELHI-HARYANA)

Alternative routes for vehicles heading towards Bahadurgarh or Rohtak via Rohtak Road:

Heavy/Commercial Vehicles: Use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border.

Other Vehicles:

Turn left from PVC Red Light to Jharoda Nala Crossing, then right towards Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road to reach Bahadurgarh.

Turn left towards HiranKudna Village, then right onto Dichaon Kalan HiranKudna Marg (5 KM), and continue to Bahadurgarh via Dichaon Kalan Village, Nangloi Stand, Najafgarh Firni Road, Delhi Gate Stand, Turn Right Chhawla Stand, Turn Right Dhansa Stand,Bahadurgarh Stand Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village- Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

Take Left Turn towards Nangloi Najafgarh Road (13 KM) Nangloi Stand-Turn Left Najafgarh Firni Road-Delhi Gate Stand-Turn Right Chhawla Stand- Turn Right Dhansa Stand- Turn Right Bahadurgarh Stand - Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

Motorists (cars) coming from Punjabi Bagh to take Turn Left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - Turn Right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road Turn Left-Chhawla Stand-Turn Right Dhansa Stand-Turn Right Bahadurgarh Stand - Turn Left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village- Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR).

Plan your journey accordingly and avoid the mentioned borders.