Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Delhi Traffic Advisory For Ram Katha: Full List of Roads to Avoid on Jan 31

In light of the Ram Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Shastri Park red light to 2nd Pusta - 3rd Pusta- 5th Pusta- Khajuri Chowk and vice versa.

Isha Bhandari
New Delhi: Mridul Foundation and Chhathi Maiya Foundation, in collaboration, are set to organize "The Ram Katha" by Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, at 4th Pusta, Kartar Nagar, Yamuna Khadar, Delhi, spanning from January 31, 2024, to February 3, 2024. To facilitate the smooth conduct of the event, traffic arrangements have been instituted, with a particular focus on the Kalash Yatra scheduled for January 31, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM.

Traffic Movement Restrictions:

In light of the Ram Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Shastri Park red light to 2nd Pusta - 3rd Pusta- 5th Pusta- Khajuri Chowk and vice versa, including the venue at 4th Pusta Kartar Nagar in front of Yamuna Khadar.

Suggested Routes:

1. Shastri Park to Seelampur Red light-Jafrabad Metro-Maujpur/Babarpur Metro- Gokulpuri T Point- Bhajanpura Road/ Wazirabad Road-Khajuri Chowk.

2. Shashtri park to ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road, Signature Bridge, Khajuri Chowk, and onwards.

3. From Khajuri side towards Shastri Park:

   - Khajuri chowk to Signature Bridge-Majnu Ka Tila- Chandgi Ram Akhara- ISBT Bridge- Shastri Park.

   - Khajuri chowk to- Gokulpuri under flyover- Maujpur/Babarpur-Seelampur- Shastri park.

Parking Space for Devotees:

- Vacant space near the place of function, entry from 5th Pusta MCD Parking gate via Shastri Park to Khajuri. The space can accommodate around 100 Buses.

- Vacant space near the place of function, entry from 5th Pusta MCD Parking gate. It can accommodate more than 500 cars and 1000 two-wheelers.

- VIP parking near the place of function, which can accommodate up to 100 buses.

Traffic Advisory Measures:

- Traffic advisory signage is strategically placed for the guidance of motorists and commuters.

- Adequate traffic staff has been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow, and motorists are urged to follow diversions and obey traffic police instructions.

Parking Information and Guidance:

- Devotees are encouraged to utilize designated parking spaces to ease congestion.

- Patience is advised, and adherence to traffic rules and road discipline is essential.

Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police's official channels:

- Delhi Traffic Police Website- (https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in)

- Facebook- (https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic)

- Twitter-(https://twitter.com/dtptraffic)

- Instagram- (https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic)

- WhatsApp Number: 8750871493

- Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

