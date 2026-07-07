Heading To South Delhi Today? Major Diversions Expected For Guruji's Birthday Celebrations; Check Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for South Delhi today, July 7, 2026, implementing major route diversions and vehicle restrictions to accommodate a massive religious congregation at the Guruji Ashram in Mehrauli’s Bhatti Mines area.

An immense influx of devotees, VIPs, and dignitaries from across India is arriving to celebrate Guruji's birthday. Commuters travelling through Chhattarpur and neighbouring areas are warned to anticipate severe bottlenecks.

Traffic movement is expected to remain significantly impacted until late tonight.

Key Advisory for Devotees: Organisers and traffic officials have urged all visiting devotees to reach the Ashram complex well before 05:00 AM to avoid gridlock.

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Heavily Impacted Routes

Special traffic arrangements have been in effect since midnight of July 6. The Delhi Traffic Police has identified several major arterial stretches that motorists should completely avoid today:

SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road)

Bhatti Mines Road

Gadaipur Police Post area

All connecting roads immediately surrounding the Guruji Ashram complex.

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To streamline the overwhelming volume of visitors, all entry for devotees' vehicles is being routed exclusively via SSN Marg, where specific inside-complex parking has been arranged.

Law enforcement has explicitly prohibited roadside parking along SSN Marg, warning that any improperly stationed vehicles will be immediately towed and penalised.

Freight Restrictions and Diverted Paths

Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) are facing strict 24-hour restrictions along Bhatti Mines Road, specifically between the Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg) stretch and the Gurugram Road T-Point.

For logistics and heavy commercial commuters, the following mandatory diversions are in place:

Vehicle Origin Point Restriction/ Alternative Routes Mandi-Dera Border Prohibited from taking the right turn at Gadaipur Police Post; diverted straight toward Mehrauli-Gurugram (MG) Road. Bhatti-Mines Side Diverted via Bandh Road, Jonapur, and Mehrauli Road.

Emergency Vehicle Exemptions

The Delhi Traffic Police clarified that all essential emergency services, including ambulances, fire brigades, and police vehicles, maintain unrestricted, free access to the restricted corridors.

However, to ensure rapid transit and prevent accidental delays, emergency vehicles arriving from Faridabad via Dera More and the Mandi Border are strongly advised to utilise the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.