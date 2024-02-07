Delhi Traffic Alert: Advisory For Republic Day Celebrations Issued. Check Restrictions

Traffic is likely to be affected near India Gate in central Delhi for over four hours due to Republic Day Parade | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In view of Republic Day celebrations, Delhi police on Wednesday said that the “police is in a professional readiness situation to handle anything”.

While addressing a press conference, Special CP Law and Order Dependra Pathak said, “Delhi Police has made all the necessary arrangements for the Republic Day event. The traffic unit, Security Unit and District Unit have been deployed for the arrangements. Delhi Police is in a professional readiness situation to handle anything.”



TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the Parade will be restricted as under:

(1) No traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 1800 hours on 25.01.2024 till the Parade is over.

(2) No cross traffic on Kartavyapath from 2200 hours on 25.01.2024 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the Parade is over. (3) C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 0915 hours on 26.01.2024 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

(4) From 1030 hours on 26.01.2024 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0930 hours to 1300 hours, for their own convenience.



Traffic Advisory



SUGGESTED ROUTES





NORTH-SOUTH CORRIDOR

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat-Ring Road

From Madarsa-Lodhi Road 'T' point - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Shankar Road - Park Street or Mandir Marg.

EAST-WEST CORRIDOR

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Subramaniam Bharti Marg - Rajesh Pilot Marg - Prithvi Raj Road - Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg - Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg - Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.

OR

Ring Road -ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara - Mall Road - Azad Pur - Ring Road.

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road - Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - Safdarjung Road - Teen Murti Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street - Shankar Road - Vande Matram Marg.

FOR NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan - Vande Matram Marg - Panchkuian Road - Outer Circle Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road for Paharganj Side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge - Rani Jhansi Flyover - R/A Jhandewalan - D.B. Gupta Road - Sheela Cinema Road - Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Rly Station.

FOR OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

From South Delhi: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Ring Road - Rajghat - Ring Road - Chowk Yamuna Bazar - S.P. Mukherjee Marg - Chhatta Rail - Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

Though there will be no restriction for people from North Delhi going towards New Delhi Railway Station or Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay.

Delhi Police Holds Press Conference To Brief About Security Arrangement on R-day 2024. Key Points

In the area in and around Kartavya Path, more than 14,000 police personnel with focused roles and responsibilities have been deployed.

Delhi police across ranks will be on duty in entire Delhi and NCR

Delhi police have been deployed with the motive that the Republic Day celebrations take place fail proof.

Specific commandos, Quick Reaction Teams, PCRs, Morchas, Anti-sabotage check teams, SWAT Teams have been deployed in specific locations across Delhi-NCR.





