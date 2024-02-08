English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Delhi Traffic ALERT: Avoid THESE Routes in Wake of Republic-Day Parade Rehearsals

Motorists have been advised to avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing.

Manisha Roy
Delhi traffic police
Traffic restrictions will come up in several areas in central Delhi from 7am to 11.30am on January 10 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In view of rehearsals for Republic Day parade, traffic restrictions will come up in several areas in central Delhi from 7am to 11.30am on January 10, the Delhi Traffic Police said. 

Motorists have been advised to avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing during the period. 

The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted,” Traffic Alert. Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs  to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024(sic).” 

Ahead of India’s 75th Republic Day, parade rehearsal began at India Gate amid dense fog on January 9. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on the occasion. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10 am from Vijay Chowk. The viewers willing to witness the parade should be seated by 9.30am. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

