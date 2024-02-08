Traffic restrictions will come up in several areas in central Delhi from 7am to 11.30am on January 10 | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In view of rehearsals for Republic Day parade, traffic restrictions will come up in several areas in central Delhi from 7am to 11.30am on January 10, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Motorists have been advised to avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing during the period.

Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 9, 2024

Ahead of India’s 75th Republic Day, parade rehearsal began at India Gate amid dense fog on January 9. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest on the occasion. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10 am from Vijay Chowk. The viewers willing to witness the parade should be seated by 9.30am.