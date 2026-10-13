Delhi Traffic Alert: Fresh Advisory Issued Amid Ongoing Law and Order Situation; Check Key Routes Affected

New Delhi: Severe traffic restrictions and dynamic security bandobast continued across several parts of Central and New Delhi today. The Delhi Traffic Police issued fresh travel advisories urging citizens to avoid non-essential trips and plan their commutes well in advance due to an evolving law-and-order situation triggered by political marches and ongoing public demonstrations.

Heavy police deployment, barricading, and tactical vehicular diversions have been put in place across major arterial corridors.

Traffic movement in the vicinity of Connaught Place, Mandi House, and prominent government corridors has come to a near standstill during peak morning hours.

Authorities emphasised that traffic control measures remain dynamic and will be dynamically regulated or relaxed based on real-time assessments on the ground.

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Key Routes & Junctions to Avoid

Commuters travelling through Central, South, and West Delhi connecting corridors are advised to bypass the following major stretches and intersections:

1. Central & Connaught Place Belt: Roundabout Mandi House, Roundabout Panchkuian, Outer Circle Connaught Place (T-Points at Barakhamba Road, Sansad Marg, and Chelmsford Road), Tolstoy–Janpath Crossing, and Roundabout Patel Chowk.

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2. VVIP & Institutional Zones: Roundabout Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road, Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg Crossing, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Roundabout Gol Dak Khana, and Roundabout RML Hospital.

3. Major Arterial Arteries & Flyovers: Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg Crossing, Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Lodhi Road Flyover, and underpasses beneath Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh.

4. Connecting Ring Road Nodes: Bhairon Road–MGM (Ring Road) T-Point, Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point, and Roundabout Neela Gumbad.

Note: Security restrictions have also impacted public transit in the central district, with temporary closures and access controls enforced at critical interchange metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, and Barakhamba Road.

Guidelines for Commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has requested citizens heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), Old Delhi Railway Station, or Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) to leave early and buffer significant extra travel time.