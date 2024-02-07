Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:10 IST
Delhi Traffic Alert: Road Caves in at Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway Loop, Avoid THIS Congested Route
Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday alerted that movement of vehicles in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth has been affected.
Road cave-in at DND Loop | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday alerted that movement of vehicles in the carriageway from Barapulla towards DND Toll Booth has been affected due to a road cave-in at Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway (DND) Loop.
