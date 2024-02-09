Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:48 IST

Delhi-Noida Borders Sealed, Massive Traffic Snarls Amid Farmers' Protest | List of Roads to Avoid

Stuck in traffic, commuters across the region shared videos and tweets stating the 'difficulty' they have been facing.

Delhi-NCR Traffic Jam
Delhi-NCR Traffic Jam | Image:X
New Delhi: Delhiites face massive traffic jams for the second consecutive day in the wake of farmers' protests in Delhi-NCR. The Noida Traffic Department has been cautioning people about the diversions in regions like Dari, Tilapata, Sirsa, Rampur-Surajpur, and other similar routes in Noida, Greater Noida.

However, today farmers have headed to the Parliament putting forward their demand for hiked compensation and developed plots against their lands. The traffic jam was reported at Mahamaya Delhi border, Haryana border and Shambhu border.

Shivhari Meena while talking to the news agency ANI, said heavy force has been deployed at all Noida-Delhi borders. “All borders have been sealed for 24 hours. All vehicles going towards Delhi are being checked. We are also taking steps to ensure that the common man does not face any problem. We are in talks with the farmers.”

Section 144 was imposed in Noida for February 7 and 8 following the protest. Security around Noida borders adjacent to Delhi.

Stuck in traffic, commuters across the region shared videos and tweets stating the 'difficulty' they have been facing.

A netizen tweeted pictures and videos showing traffic. The tweet read, "This is we called an urban city , look at the traffic, this is became every day situation, @noidatraffic@CeoNoida @OfficialGNIDA @noida_authority  #greaternoidachokedagain."

While one tweeted, “@ashiesinha @noidatraffic and 4 other @noidatraffic @cpnoida @dcptrafficnoida @Uppolice @uptrafficpolice @CMOfficeUP @myogioffice @myogiadityanath @narendramodi @PMOIndia Same situation today as well. Don’t know what kind of traffic management it is and what kind of direction was given to concerned department.”

 

Traffic divergence details:

The road from Noida Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 to Sector-06 Chowki Chowk and from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk to Harola Chowk has been closed.

There is also a plan for route diversion from Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 to Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector-06 Chowki Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector-8/10/11/12 Chowk, Haraula Chowk as per requirement.

Vehicles coming from Jhundpura Chowk via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk towards Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 will be diverted from Jhundpura Chowk via Sector-8/10/11/12 Chowk.

The traffic coming from Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk via Harola Chowk is to be diverted from Rohan Motors Tiraha, IGL Chowk Sector-01 via Golchakkar Chowk or Ashok Nagar.

Vehicles going from Sector-15 towards Jhundpur Chowk via Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk will be able to reach their destination via Golchakkar Chowk Sector-15 via Rajnigandha Chowk.

Traffic going from Harola Chowk to Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk will be diverted from Harola Chowk to Sector-16 Market Cut.

Vehicles going from Golchakkar Chowk via Rajnigandha Chowk towards Sector-18, 27, 37 etc. will be allowed to move without any restriction.  Whereas vehicles going towards Delhi via DND via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway or MP-01 route, in case of any problem on DND, the traffic here can be diverted towards Chilla Red Light.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:04 IST

