New Delhi: The Police have released a traffic advisory ahead of the upcoming World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi. The fair, scheduled from February 10 to 18, 2024, is expected to draw a lot of visitors; as per police estimates, it could be anywhere from 25,000 to 40,000 per day, especially during weekends and holidays.

According to the advisory, traffic congestion is anticipated on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road due to the event. Motorists in the advisory have been urged to avoid these routes for a smoother journey.

Entrance for visitors will be restricted to gate numbers 4 and 10, with no access permitted through gates 5-B, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Exhibitors can enter through gates 1, 5B, and 10, while ITPO officials have access through gates 9, 10, and 1. To make sure the area around Pragati Maidan does not get congested, parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. Visitors have also been prohibited from parking on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Das Road, and Tilak Marg, as per the advisory. Violators risk having their vehicles towed and facing prosecution under the Motor Vehicle Act. Further, the police have stated that the towed vehicles will be relocated to a traffic pit near Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

To ease congestion, the public is encouraged to use public transportation. Metro commuters can get off at Supreme Court Metro Station and enter through gate number 10, or at Mandi House Metro Station and walk to the venue.

For those driving, parking will be available in basement parking number 1, Bhairon Mandir parking, Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo Parking, and ITPO, with an exit near gate number 8.