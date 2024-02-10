Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory in Wake of Book Fair 2024 | List of Roads to Avoid

Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the New Delhi World Book Fair 2024, urging attendees to use public transport with parking and entry details.

Digital Desk
Traffic congestion is anticipated on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road due to the World Book Fair 2024.
Traffic congestion is anticipated on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road due to the World Book Fair 2024. | Image:Delhi Traffic Police/ PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Police have released a traffic advisory ahead of the upcoming World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi. The fair, scheduled from February 10 to 18, 2024, is expected to draw a lot of visitors; as per police estimates, it could be anywhere from 25,000 to 40,000 per day, especially during weekends and holidays.

According to the advisory, traffic congestion is anticipated on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road due to the event. Motorists in the advisory have been urged to avoid these routes for a smoother journey.

Advertisement

Entrance for visitors will be restricted to gate numbers 4 and 10, with no access permitted through gates 5-B, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Exhibitors can enter through gates 1, 5B, and 10, while ITPO officials have access through gates 9, 10, and 1. To make sure the area around Pragati Maidan does not get congested, parking will not be allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. Visitors have also been prohibited from parking on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Das Road, and Tilak Marg, as per the advisory. Violators risk having their vehicles towed and facing prosecution under the Motor Vehicle Act. Further, the police have stated that the towed vehicles will be relocated to a traffic pit near Bhairon Mandir on Bhairon Marg.

To ease congestion, the public is encouraged to use public transportation. Metro commuters can get off at Supreme Court Metro Station and enter through gate number 10, or at Mandi House Metro Station and walk to the venue.

Advertisement

For those driving, parking will be available in basement parking number 1, Bhairon Mandir parking, Bhairon Road, Delhi Zoo Parking, and ITPO, with an exit near gate number 8. 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News33 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement