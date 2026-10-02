Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Over Jantar Mantar Protest, Commuters Advised to Use Alternate Routes

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, warning commuters of restrictions and diversions around Central Delhi and advising them to avoid affected stretches wherever feasible. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions and regulated movement will be in place around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads.

"Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches wherever feasible and plan their journeys," the advisory said, adding that motorists should follow the directions of traffic personnel, allow additional travel time and use alternate routes wherever possible.

Traffic from Connaught Place towards Patel Chowk will be diverted through alternate routes as directed by traffic personnel, while movement from Patel Chowk towards GPO will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points. Traffic movement on Tolstoy Marg will also be regulated or diverted, with commuters advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible. Movement on Jantar Mantar Road will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been advised to use alternate routes.

The Traffic Police have advised the general public to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining roads wherever possible. "Barricading and traffic diversions may be put in place. Commuters should expect increased travel time on adjoining roads," the advisory said.

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Motorists travelling towards Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street and other parts of Central Delhi have been advised to plan alternate routes and follow traffic directions issued by personnel deployed on the roads. The advisory also said stopping or parking of vehicles on or near the regulated stretches is prohibited and may further disrupt traffic movement.

Meanwhile, in view of the protest call at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police have put up barricades and closed Jantar Mantar Road for traffic. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has also been imposed in the specified area as per orders of the competent authority.

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The public has been advised to comply with directions issued by the authorities and cooperate with traffic and police personnel deployed in the area.