Delhi Wakes Up To Heavy Rain; IMD Issues Orange Alert As Waterlogging Hits City

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to another spell of heavy monsoon rain on Thursday morning, with showers lashing several parts of the national capital and triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the city, warning of heavy rainfall through the day and urging residents to remain cautious.

The overnight and early morning showers brought relief from the oppressive humidity that had gripped the capital over the past several days. However, the rain also disrupted normal movement, with waterlogging reported from several locations, including the New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka, and other parts of the city.

According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh till July 10. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the day. Light to moderate winds are also expected.

The weather office recorded a temperature of around 25.8 degrees Celsius at 2:30 am, with calm wind conditions prevailing before the rain intensified.

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The ongoing spell is part of an active monsoon system affecting large parts of North India. While the rain has brought down temperatures and eased humid conditions in Delhi, authorities are keeping a close watch on areas vulnerable to flooding and traffic congestion.

The monsoon activity has also impacted neighbouring states. In Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, heavy overnight rainfall led to widespread waterlogging, severely affecting vehicular movement and pedestrian traffic.

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In Rajasthan, Dungarpur witnessed intense rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, resulting in flooding across several localities. Water levels reportedly crossed three feet in parts of the old city, including Ghati, Kanera Pol, Mochi Bazar and Bhoiwada, inundating roads and residential areas.

The IMD has further predicted that a fresh spell of rainfall will continue over Northeast Uttar Pradesh till July 13, while East Rajasthan is expected to receive heavy rain on Thursday.