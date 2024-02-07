Delhi Weather: 119 Flights Delayed as Dense Fog Grips IGI Airport

Advertisement

New Delhi: Dense fog and adverse weather conditions led to disruption in flight operations at Delhi airport on Wednesday morning. The Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) said that there are delays in 22 international departures, 20 international arrivals, 31 domestic arrivals, and 46 domestic departures.

Railway passengers are also facing a harrowing time as several Delhi-bound trains are running off-schedule owing to adverse weather conditions, on Wednesday. Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi railway stations as many trains including Poorva Express, Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi, Katra Vande Bharat, A.P Express, Delhi-Palwal Express, are running late due to fog amid cold wave.

The cold wave also resulted in the cancellation of Kashi Express train.