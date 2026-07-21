Delhi Weather Alert: Will Rain Hit the Capital Tomorrow? Check the Latest IMD Update for July 22

Several parts of the national capital witnessed moderate rainfall under a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday, bringing down temperatures across Delhi. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain accompanied by strong surface winds during the night and over the next three days.

The IMD had placed the city under a Yellow Alert, forecasting heavy rain throughout the day. However, rainfall remained limited, and the weather stayed pleasant. While the forecast had warned of moderate to heavy showers, Delhi witnessed only light rain in several areas. Although Wednesday’s weather is expected to remain largely similar to Tuesday’s, the department has not issued a yellow alert while advising people to remain cautious.

Throughout Tuesday, consistent cloud cover blanketed the city as light showers fell intermittently from early morning until late evening.

Delhi Temperature Tracking (°C)

The maximum temperature settled at 31.2°C, which was 3.7°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C, 1.7°C below normal. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue until July 22. During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 34°C. After that, rainfall is expected to subside, and temperatures are likely to rise slightly.

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Heavy Showers and Storm Alerts Ahead for Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain, thunderstorms, and strong surface winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h during the night. Delhi is expected to see rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday (July 22), according to the India Meteorological Department. The met department has issued warnings regarding heavy rain tomorrow, asking residents to prepare for significant weather changes, as the forecast indicates the possibility of intense rainfall across the national capital and surrounding regions.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms, with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h. This weather system is part of a broader alert affecting 14 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

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Yellow Alert Issued and Regional Impact



Feature Details Alert Level Yellow Alert issued by IMD Wind Speeds Gusts reaching up to 60 km/h Affected NCR Areas Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad Potential Risks Waterlogging, traffic disruptions, local flooding

The IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert, signalling severe weather conditions that could lead to waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The forecast suggests that the rain will begin in the early hours of July 22, with varying intensities throughout the day. Areas such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad are also expected to face similar weather conditions, prompting local authorities to prepare for potential flooding and traffic congestion. Residents are advised to avoid waterlogged routes and remain cautious during thunderstorms.

Active Monsoon Trough and Safety Guidelines

The expected rainfall in Delhi is attributed to a reactivated monsoon trough drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This weather phenomenon is anticipated to bring widespread rainfall across northern India, affecting states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. The IMD has issued alerts for these areas, highlighting the likelihood of heavy showers and strong winds.