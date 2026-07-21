Won't Tolerate Violent Anarchy: Devendra Fadnavis Condemns 'Political Hijack' of Jantar Mantar Protests

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at political elements attempting to hijack ongoing demonstrations, emphasizing that while peaceful protest is a fundamental constitutional right, violent anarchy under the guise of agitation will strictly not be tolerated.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis addressed the recent turmoil surrounding protests over the NEET examination and the violence in Delhi. The Chief Minister made a clear distinction between genuine protesters and fringe political interests seeking to exploit public discontent.

"In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest," Fadnavis stated. "However, while protesting, one must also keep in mind the responsibilities laid down by the Constitution. There is no objection if the protest is peaceful. But if violence erupts unnecessarily, appropriate action will be taken."

Pointing specifically to the chaos observed during recent demonstrations in Delhi, Fadnavis highlighted how unorganized and leaderless movements are vulnerable to infiltration by anti-social elements.

Advertisement

"Often, unsavory elements infiltrate protests to serve their own selfish interests," he remarked. "In the Delhi protests, various political parties and organizations are attempting to create anarchy to further their own agendas. The Delhi protest lacked a face, and consequently, it lost its way. Police vehicles were smashed, and public property was damaged."

He added that timely action by law enforcement prevented a far more critical escalation. "Had the police not brought the situation under control in time, a major disaster could have occurred."

Advertisement

Fadnavis clarified that he was not discrediting all demonstrators, acknowledging that many students and citizens are raising genuine concerns regarding issues like the NEET examination. However, he warned against fringe political parties using students as shields to resurrect their own failed political fortunes.

"I am not accusing the entire protest movement; some people may be participating with genuine intentions, but others aim to incite anarchy," he said. "Some people are also protesting who have nothing to do with the NEET examination. There are also fringe parties—rejected by the people in their own states—that look for opportunities to gain something from such situations."