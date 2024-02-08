English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Delhi Weather Today: Cold Wave to Extend to THIS Day Amid Dense Fog

Tanisha Rajput
delhi fog
A layer of fog blankets the national capital amidst the cold wave | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The national capital and the NCR region continue to grapple with dense fog on Monday morning, impacting visibility. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Following this, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for a cold wave today and tomorrow.

Therefore, the national capital is expected to witness a cold wave until January 20, as predicted by weather officials.

The weather department forecasts mainly clear skies with dense to very dense fog in the morning. Moreover, the cold wave is expected to persist.

This comes as, for the past three days, the national capital's minimum temperature has hovered around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius, while on Sunday, it registered 3.5 degrees as the minimum.

Amid the severe fog situation in the capital, the Delhi Airport issued an advisory for flyers, requesting that they keep track of their flights and stay in contact with the airlines before traveling.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," said the airport authority in a post on 'X,' as read in Delhi Airport's tweet on ‘X.’

Published January 15th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

