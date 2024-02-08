English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

At 3.5 Degrees, Delhi Records Season’s Coldest Day, Visibility Zero in Several Areas

Delhi's minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 3.5 degrees, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Srinwanti Das
Delhi records season's coldest day
On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in National Capital Delhi dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius | Image:PTI
New Delhi: On Sunday morning, the minimum temperature in National Capital Delhi dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, weather officials said. This makes it the coldest day of the season and this winter’s lowest, as the city continues to reel under severe cold conditions. This was a marginal dip from Saturday's 3.6 degree Celsius and Friday's 3.9 degrees Celsius - both of which were the season's lowest on the day.

Delhi's minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for two more days in the national capital. The city could see dense fog till January 20, it said. IMD on Saturday issues a yellow alert in the national capital for the next three days in view of the cold wave conditions.

Dense Fog Drops Visibility to Zero

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am. The IMD said that it is the longest duration of dense fog this season.

9 Flights Diverted as Dense Fog Reduces Visibility

News agency PTI cited that nine flights have been diverted due to bad weather. As per reports, several passengers were stuck inside the aircrafts for hours as other planes queued up due to delay in takeoff.

22 Delhi-bound Trains Delayed

The Indian Railways on Sunday said that 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog in the national capital and several other states.

According to the weather office, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is "dense", between 201 and 500 metres "moderate", and between 501 and 1,000 metres "shallow".

 

AQI Dips to ‘Severe’ Category

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 458 under 'severe' catagory at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

