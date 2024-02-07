English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

Weather Today: Delhi Wakes Up to Light Rain, Flight Operations Affected Amid Thick Fog

Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain on Monday morning. As a result, a layer of thick fog enveloped the national capital.

Srinwanti Das
Delhi Rain
Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain on Monday morning | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to light rain on Monday morning. As a result, a layer of thick fog enveloped the national capital. The bad weather caused disruption in train and flight operation in New Delhi Railway Station and Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that most parts of the country will be free of dense fog.

“Available data shows no major dense fog conditions over any parts of the country except dense to very dense fog over Punjab and West Rajasthan at 0530 hrs IST of today,” IMD posted on X.

“In Punjab, Amritsar reported 0m visibility in very dense fog during 00 hrs IST to 0500 hrs IST of today. Currently Amritsar is reporting 100 m visibility at 0530 hrs IST. In West Rajasthan Ganganagar and Jaisalmer reported 25m and 200m visibilities respectively,” IMD further added.

On February 4 too, Delhi-NCR received light rain, which started around 5:40 am. IMD had also predicted cloudy sky with possible ‘light thundershowers' and ‘gusty winds’ on Sunday. Further IMD predictions say that the maximum temperature in the region would be around 19 degrees and minimum temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees Celsius.

Flight operations at Delhi’s IGI Airport were affected as a result. Several incoming and outgoing flights were delayed owing to the bad weather on Sunday.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

