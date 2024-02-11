Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

Delhi: Temperature Dips to 5.2°C, Several Flights Delayed at IGI Airport Due to Fog, Low Visibility

As per IMD predictions, over the next few days the minimum temperature will be in the range of 8-10 degree Celsius in Delhi-NCR

Srinwanti Das
Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog
Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid the fog | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Delhi Weather Today: As cold conditions continue to sweep Delhi-NCR, the minimum temperature hovers in the range of 5 degree Celsius to 7 degree Celsius in the national capital. People woke up to a foggy morning, while the minimum temperature settled around 7 degree Celsius. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions, over the next few days the minimum temperature will be in the range of 8-10 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature could hit 26.

Amid fog cover that engulfed the city on Sunday morning, several flight operations were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to low visibility.

Rainfall Expected in Central and East India: IMD

According to IMD forecast, Central India could receive light rainfall till February 12, while East India could receive rain from February 12 to February 14.

The IMD has further stated that isolated to scattered light rainfall is anticipated over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha till February 13, and over south Uttar Pradesh, south Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal from February 12th to February 14.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 08:48 IST

