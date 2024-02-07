Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Delhi Weather Update: Light Rainfall Predicted on Jan 31, Cold Wave Condition to Subside Soon

According to IMD, on January 31, there may be light rain or thundershowers, marking a shift in the weather pattern in Delhi.

Isha Bhandari
Good News for Delhi: IMD Predicts Cold Conditions to Reduce Minimum Temperatures
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has predicted that residents of Delhi are set to experience relief from the biting cold and dense fog in the coming days. The IMD predicts a notable increase in minimum temperatures, easing the current chilly conditions in Delhi. According to IMD, on January 31, there may be light rain or thundershowers, marking a shift in the weather pattern in Delhi. The IMD department is closely monitoring the situation, attributing the anticipated change to a western disturbance.

Delhi weather check 

Delhi faces dense fog during mornings and nights, causing discomfort for the residents of Delhi. The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal average. However, relief is in sight, with temperatures expected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees over the next three to four days in Delhi.

The western disturbance is not only set to impact Delhi but is predicted to influence the weather across Northwest India. 

Cloudy skies are anticipated, with a decrease in maximum temperatures and a gradual dispersal of clouds.

Shift in weather conditions not limited to Delhi

The shift in weather conditions is not limited to Delhi alone; the entire North India region is poised for change. Skymet, a weather forecasting agency, predicts the possibility of light rain in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh over the next three days. 

Additionally, areas in these states may experience dense to very foggy conditions, offering a comprehensive perspective on the upcoming weather changes.

As the Indian Meteorological Department continues to monitor the evolving weather patterns, residents can look forward to a respite from the cold and fog that has gripped the region.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

