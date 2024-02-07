Delhi Weather Update: More Rain Likely Over Next 2 Days

Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, is set to experience a shift in weather patterns as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to influence the region in the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during this period for Delhi. On Friday, Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, coupled with humidity levels fluctuating between 100 to 74 per cent throughout the day, reported IMD. Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, reported a visibility of 50 meters at 8:30 am, with the minimum temperature touching 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal norm.

IMD Forecasts Delhi temperature for Saturday

The weather department forecasts a generally cloudy sky with dense fog on Saturday morning, and the possibility of very light rain and drizzle at night due to the fresh western disturbance. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The impact of "very dense" fog has caused delays, with 23 trains running behind schedule, as reported by the Northern Railways. Palam recorded zero visibility at 9 am, and the airport's runway visibility ranged between 300 to 500 meters, according to the IMD.

While Delhi's air quality witnessed improvement, it still falls in the 'poor' category with a reading of 222 at 6 pm on Friday, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This improvement is attributed to the heavy rains on Wednesday.

Delhi’s AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) scale categorizes the air quality, and an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good.' Currently, Delhi's AQI stands at 222, falling into the 'poor' category.

Moreover, official data until January 30 reveals that the average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month was 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years.

Simultaneously, the average minimum temperature during the same period was 6.2 degrees Celsius, marking the second-lowest in 13 years.