Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Delhi Weather Update: More Rain Likely Over Next 2 Days

Delhi Weather Update: The IMD on Friday forecasted more rain over next two days in the national capital.

Isha Bhandari
Delhi Rain
The IMD forecasted a generally cloudy sky with dense fog on Saturday morning | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital, Delhi, is set to experience a shift in weather patterns as a fresh western disturbance is anticipated to influence the region in the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during this period for Delhi. On Friday, Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, coupled with humidity levels fluctuating between 100 to 74 per cent throughout the day, reported IMD. Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, reported a visibility of 50 meters at 8:30 am, with the minimum temperature touching 7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal norm.

IMD Forecasts Delhi temperature for Saturday 

The weather department forecasts a generally cloudy sky with dense fog on Saturday morning, and the possibility of very light rain and drizzle at night due to the fresh western disturbance. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The impact of "very dense" fog has caused delays, with 23 trains running behind schedule, as reported by the Northern Railways. Palam recorded zero visibility at 9 am, and the airport's runway visibility ranged between 300 to 500 meters, according to the IMD.

Advertisement

While Delhi's air quality witnessed improvement, it still falls in the 'poor' category with a reading of 222 at 6 pm on Friday, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This improvement is attributed to the heavy rains on Wednesday.

Delhi’s AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) scale categorizes the air quality, and an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good.' Currently, Delhi's AQI stands at 222, falling into the 'poor' category.

Moreover, official data until January 30 reveals that the average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month was 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 13 years. 

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the average minimum temperature during the same period was 6.2 degrees Celsius, marking the second-lowest in 13 years.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  2. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Apple wins dismissal of AliveCor lawsuit over heart-rate apps for Apple

    Tech 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement