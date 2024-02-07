Advertisement

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that fog will become more dense and extend over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and some more parts of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during the night.

The temperature in Punjab’s Ballowal (Nawanshahr) District was recorded at -0.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Severe cold wave conditions are likely to occur in the coming two-three days, said AK Singh, Director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade rehearsal took place at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day parade rehearsal took place at Kartavya Path | Image: ANI

#WATCH | Delhi: Republic Day parade rehearsal underway at Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/SRuDpvXIoG — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

People Take Refuge in Night Shelters Amid Cold Wave

Several people took refuge in government-run shelter homes to shield themselves from the freezing weather. The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

Advertisement

As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be 'shallow' when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. 'Moderate' fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres. As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as 'dense'. It is categorised as 'very dense' when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

Cold Wave, Fog Alert Extended

IMD Scientist Soma Sen addressed the prevailing weather conditions in Delhi and North India, highlighting the minimal change expected in the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Low visibility in Haryana's Ambala as a layer of dense fog covers the city.



According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Ambala would be 5°C and the maximum would be 12°C today pic.twitter.com/sn9cD2m2t7 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

"In Delhi and in North India, we are not expecting much change in the minimum temperature. Maybe a onedegree rise is likely because of the sunny skies, but foggy conditions will persist. Low cloud conditions may also continue for the neighbouring regions, because of which Haryana and Punjab will see severe cold day conditions for the next two to three days. We are not expecting any sudden change in either temperature or cold conditions... The intensity of the cold will gradually decrease, which is a seasonal effect," IMD Scientist Soma Sen said. Despite a gradual decrease in cold intensity, Sen projected ongoing foggy mornings, cold days, and cold wave conditions across the plains for at least the next two days.



The latest Satellite pictures taken at 7 am today indicate that fog has reduced over Bihar, east UP, north MP & Delhi since midnight. However, dense fog is still prevailing over parts of Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh & northwest Rajasthan and is likely to continue few more… pic.twitter.com/u2smxlHxlx — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Visibility slightly improved in the National Capital as the fog reduced today after midnight.



(Visuals from Barapulla shot at 7.45 am) pic.twitter.com/XjqVTOe3W3 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Earlier on Monday, visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department. Meanwhile, people were seen sitting around bonfires as the city saw a thick blanket of fog.

Advertisement

Several Flights, Trains Delayed Due to Fog

Several flights departing from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flight operations delayed at IGI airport due to low visibility amid fog. pic.twitter.com/hG1DUKllEt — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

"My flight is more than two hours late due to the bad weather. However, we cannot blame anyone. We cannot do anything about it," a passenger told ANI.

Advertisement

Passengers were seen waiting at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) as several trains got delayed amid poor visibility due to the fog.

#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers await the movement of their scheduled trains as several trains get delayed and a few get cancelled due to fog.



(Visuals from New Delhi Railway station) pic.twitter.com/ZM0I0Yjbvz — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

"I am travelling to Kerala. My train, Kerala Express, is five hours late from the scheduled time," a passenger told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: "I have to travel to Kerala. My train- Kerala Express is five hours late from the scheduled time...," says a passenger Ajay at New Delhi Railway station https://t.co/vaqyNhQPiA pic.twitter.com/L9dOt1K1b9 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Passengers face difficulty at Moradabad Railway Station as several trains run late due to coldwave & fog conditions. pic.twitter.com/cy02j3Jh8m — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2024

"We sit around bonfires to protect ourselves from the cold weather. There has been a constant rise in the temperature since the beginning of January," a man named Rahimali told ANI.