English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Weather Update Today: Mercury Dips to 4 Degrees Celsius in Delhi, No Respite from Cold Wave, Fog

On Tuesday, the IMD had predicted that fog will become more dense and extend over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab

Srinwanti Das
Delhi cold wave
On Wednesday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that fog will become more dense and extend over remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and some more parts of north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during the night.

The temperature in Punjab’s Ballowal (Nawanshahr) District was recorded at -0.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Severe cold wave conditions are likely to occur in the coming two-three days, said AK Singh, Director, IMD, Chandigarh. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Republic Day parade rehearsal took place at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day parade rehearsal took place at Kartavya Path | Image: ANI

People Take Refuge in Night Shelters Amid Cold Wave

Several people took refuge in government-run shelter homes to shield themselves from the freezing weather. The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

Advertisement

As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be 'shallow' when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. 'Moderate' fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres. As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as 'dense'. It is categorised as 'very dense' when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

Cold Wave, Fog Alert Extended

IMD Scientist Soma Sen addressed the prevailing weather conditions in Delhi and North India, highlighting the minimal change expected in the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

"In Delhi and in North India, we are not expecting much change in the minimum temperature. Maybe a onedegree rise is likely because of the sunny skies, but foggy conditions will persist. Low cloud conditions may also continue for the neighbouring regions, because of which Haryana and Punjab will see severe cold day conditions for the next two to three days. We are not expecting any sudden change in either temperature or cold conditions... The intensity of the cold will gradually decrease, which is a seasonal effect," IMD Scientist Soma Sen said. Despite a gradual decrease in cold intensity, Sen projected ongoing foggy mornings, cold days, and cold wave conditions across the plains for at least the next two days.
 

Earlier on Monday, visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department. Meanwhile, people were seen sitting around bonfires as the city saw a thick blanket of fog.

Advertisement

Several Flights, Trains Delayed Due to Fog

Several flights departing from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed.

Advertisement

"My flight is more than two hours late due to the bad weather. However, we cannot blame anyone. We cannot do anything about it," a passenger told ANI.

Advertisement

Passengers were seen waiting at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) as several trains got delayed amid poor visibility due to the fog.

"I am travelling to Kerala. My train, Kerala Express, is five hours late from the scheduled time," a passenger told ANI.

"We sit around bonfires to protect ourselves from the cold weather. There has been a constant rise in the temperature since the beginning of January," a man named Rahimali told ANI.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 07:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh Mehta's Dreamy Goa Weddin

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Sauber F1 team says it's not concerned by reported investigation

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement