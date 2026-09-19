Delhi: Woman Dies After Husband Allegedly Shoots Her During Altercation

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly shot her during an altercation in Delhi’s Tigri area, Delhi Police said. A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 8 am on Thursday regarding a woman having sustained a gunshot injury. Police reached the spot and found the woman injured with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Poonam and her husband Kamlesh were involved in an altercation and Kamlesh was allegedly under the influence of liquor, according to police. During the altercation, Kamlesh allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired a shot while threatening to kill himself and his wife, resulting in Poonam sustaining a gunshot injury, police said.

Kamlesh was apprehended at the spot, and the weapon of offence was recovered, according to Delhi Police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested on September 16 for allegedly murdering his wife in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, with police claiming to have solved the case within 16 hours through technical investigation and local intelligence.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding a suspected murder was received at PS Anand Parbat on September 14. A police team reached a room in Punjabi Basti, Baljeet Nagar, where a 32-year-old woman was found lying unresponsive. During the preliminary enquiry, police learnt that the woman was living with her husband, two minor daughters and her mother.

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Her 10-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she woke up around 3:45-4 am and saw her father near her mother, checking her breathing. The man then left the house, after which the girl noticed that her mother was not responding. Police said no apparent external injury was initially visible on the woman's body, except nail-like marks on the left side of her neck. The Crime Team/FSL team inspected the scene and documented it.

The woman was shifted to LHMC Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Her body was subsequently preserved for postmortem examination. During interrogation, police said the accused allegedly disclosed that he and his wife frequently quarrelled and had strained marital relations. He allegedly told investigators that he strangled his wife following an altercation.

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