Updated February 4th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Delhi: Woman Killed in Burari with Chisel After Husband Suspected 'Affair', Chilling Details

The accused, as per the police statement, said that his wife had 'consistently neglected him' for an extended period, which intensified his suspicions. 

Digital Desk
The distress call made to the police described the incident as 'a lady lying in a pool of blood' who had been killed at Satya Vihar.
The distress call made to the police described the incident as 'a lady lying in a pool of blood' who had been killed at Satya Vihar. | Image:Unsplash representative
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A man was arrested following the alleged murder of his 40-year-old wife in Burari. The alleged crime, according to initial police reports, was committed by the man out of frustration, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair.

The police received a distress call around 4:43 AM on Friday, reporting a woman found in a critical state at Satya Vihar. Upon reaching the location, the police discovered the victim with multiple injuries on her face and rushed her to Burari Government Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The distress call made to the police described the incident as 'a lady lying in a pool of blood' who had been killed at Satya Vihar.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under Section 302 IPC at the Burari Police station. Further details revealed that the husband, identified as Kundan Shah (46), confessed to the crime during questioning by authorities. He admitted to using a 'chisel' to commit the murder on a Friday afternoon while they were alone at home. Their children were away at school or work during the tragic incident.

Further investigation revealed that the husband believed his wife was involved in extramarital affairs, leading to his self-developed ‘frustration’ and ultimately the murder. He accused, as per police statement, that his wife had 'consistently neglected him' for an extended period, which intensified his suspicions. 

The police also uncovered that the accused had a prior involvement in a case of assault registered at Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar Police station.

Following the probe, authorities successfully retrieved the murder weapon, the chisel used in the crime, and the wife’s mobile phone, which the accused had destroyed after committing the murder.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

