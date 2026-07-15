‘No Democracy Without a Free Press’: Former CJI DY Chandrachud Warns Against Chasing ‘Eyeballs’

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasized on Wednesday that a free press is indispensable to any democratic society, calling the right to question the very foundation of the rule of law.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new digital studio for 'Dynamite News' in the national capital, Chandrachud made it clear that democracy cannot survive without media independence. “Press freedom is the highest value in a democratic society. No democracy can exist in the absence of a free and absolutely free press,” he said.

The Balance Between Freedom and Responsibility

While strongly advocating for an independent media, the former CJI warned that this liberty comes with a deep sense of accountability. He pointed out that when the media fails to act responsibly, it undermines its own purpose. “There should be press freedom, but it doesn’t mean there should be press unfreedom. When the press doesn’t fulfil its responsibility, then it becomes press unfreedom,” Chandrachud said.

Questioning Power and Combatting Fake News

When asked how young journalists can hold powerful institutions accountable while maintaining strict ethics, Chandrachud reiterated that challenging authority is a constitutional cornerstone. “The right to question is at the heart of the rule of law in any democratic governance, and the Constitution guarantees that right to question,” he said.

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Addressing the rising challenge of misinformation, he urged reporters to prioritize thorough fact-checking over viral metrics, advising them to resist sacrificing truth for clicks. “You should not compromise on the facts for the sake of eyeballs,” he said.

A New Era for Digital Journalism

During the launch event, Dynamite News founder and editor-in-chief Manoj Tibrewal Aakash announced that the organization’s new state-of-the-art studio will feature round-the-clock live streaming in multiple languages. Aakash added that the digital platform leverages modern technology and artificial intelligence to deliver meaningful news and analysis tailored for ordinary citizens, with a special focus on the younger generation.

