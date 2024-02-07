Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Denied Entry: Class 12 Students Climb Wall to Appear for BSEB Exam in Bihar | WATCH

As per reports, the incharges at the venue closed the entry half an hour before the exam prompting students to take the risk of climbing walls.

Digital Desk
Class 12 Students Climb Wall
These Class 12 board examination boards for the academic year 2023-2024 began this year with exams being held in two shifts. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Patna: Incredible scenes were caught on camera in Bihar state, where students appearing for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) were seen climbing walls to enter the exam center.

As per media reports, the incharges at the venue closed the entry half an hour before the exam prompting students to take the risk of climbing walls.

Another video showed a few students sitting on the road crying after failing to enter the venue. 

These Class 12 board examination boards for the academic year 2023-2024 began this year with exams being held in two shifts.

In the first shift, students appeared for Biology and Philosophy papers from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm, while in the second shift, Economics paper was held from 02:00 pm and 5:15 pm.

Over 13 lakh students will be appearing before the exam.

Such instances are a bit common in India, where students were stopped from entering the venue late.

 

 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 12:34 IST

