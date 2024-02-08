When contacted, a doctor said the woman and the child are now admitted in the Civil Hospital and both are quite well | Image: Pixabay

Ambala: A woman was allegedly denied admission in the maternity ward and forced to deliver her baby outside a hospital block. The incident took place on Monday night. Following the incident, the woman's husband met Haryana health minister Anil Vij at his Ambala Cantonment residence on Wednesday and gave details of the incident to him.

Minister Vij has ordered an inquiry into the incident. A two-member team constituted by Ambala Civil Surgeon Kuldeep Singh has been asked to complete the probe within two days.

According to sources, despite her husband's request to admit her in the maternity ward, the hospital staff didn’t admit her.

Suman, who is about 30 years old, had been going to the same hospital for check-ups during her pregnancy.

On Monday night, her husband Shalu Kumar brought her to the hospital in a motorbike attached cart after he did not get an ambulance. He went inside to seek maternity help for his wife while she remained in the cart.

The woman's husband has alleged that he requested the hospital staff to admit his wife to the maternity ward but they refused to pay attention even after repeated requests for help.

He said that his wife delivered a male child on the cart in the hospital premises in the absence of any staff.

The doctor of the maternity ward on knowing about the incident admitted the mother and the child to the ward where they were given required medical aid.

Meanwhile, Vij said that the inquiry committee has been asked to submit a report within two days.

Stating that all facts pertaining to the incident would be investigated, he said, "If any discrepancy is found, action will be taken." When contacted, a doctor said the woman and the child are now admitted in the Civil Hospital and both are quite well.

(With PTI inputs)