Dehradun: Ahead of the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has started a bus service from ‘Devbhoomi’ Dehradun to Ayodhya ‘Dham’ on the directions issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The bus will depart from Dehradun at 11:30 am and reach Ayodhya at 5 am the next day and will depart from Ayodhya at 3 pm and reach Dehradun at 8 am the next day, stated an official release by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister office.

The total fare of this bus service operating from Dehradun to Ayodhya has been kept at Rs 1095.

Earlier this month, in a meeting with the Uttarakhand transport department, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh outlined a need to initiate the bus service from Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar to Ayodhya to accommodate the increasing number of devotees and tourists.

Additionally, the Chief Minister also urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the proposed Vande Bharat Rail service from Dehradun-Lucknow to Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22.

The Chief Minister said that with the extension of Vande Bharat Rail service till Shri Ayodhya Dham, the travel from Uttarakhand to Ayodhya will become much easier for the residents of Uttarakhand as well as the devotees coming to Devbhoomi.

The Indian Railways has announced to run more than 1000 trains from different parts of the country to accommodate citizens visiting Ayodhya during the first 100 days of the Ram Mandir. These trains will start operating from January 19, days ahead of the consecration ceremony, allowing pilgrims to travel to and from the Ayodhya city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier, in December inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station in Ayodhya.

The three-storey modern railway station is equipped with all modern features and amenities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls.

The station has been made 'accessible for all' and will be an 'IGBC-certified green station building'. Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station -- rechristened as the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station -- has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.