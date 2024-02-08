Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Devbhoomi Dehradun to Ayodhya Dham Bus Service Commences | Check Fare, Routes & Timings

Ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has started a bus service from ‘Devbhoomi’ Dehradun to Ayodhya ‘Dham.'

Ronit Singh
Dehradun to Ayodhya Bus Service
Dehradun to Ayodhya Bus Service | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dehradun: Ahead of the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has started a bus service from ‘Devbhoomi’ Dehradun to Ayodhya ‘Dham’ on the directions issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The bus will depart from Dehradun at 11:30 am and reach Ayodhya at 5 am the next day and will depart from Ayodhya at 3 pm and reach Dehradun at 8 am the next day, stated an official release by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister office.

Advertisement

The total fare of this bus service operating from Dehradun to Ayodhya has been kept at Rs 1095.

Earlier this month, in a meeting with the Uttarakhand transport department, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh outlined a need to initiate the bus service from Dehradun, Haldwani, and Haridwar to Ayodhya to accommodate the increasing number of devotees and tourists.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Chief Minister also urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to extend the proposed Vande Bharat Rail service from Dehradun-Lucknow to Ayodhya ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22.

The Chief Minister said that with the extension of Vande Bharat Rail service till Shri Ayodhya Dham, the travel from Uttarakhand to Ayodhya will become much easier for the residents of Uttarakhand as well as the devotees coming to Devbhoomi.

Advertisement

The Indian Railways has announced to run more than 1000 trains from different parts of the country to accommodate citizens visiting Ayodhya during the first 100 days of the Ram Mandir. These trains will start operating from January 19, days ahead of the consecration ceremony, allowing pilgrims to travel to and from the Ayodhya city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier, in December inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

The three-storey modern railway station is equipped with all modern features and amenities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloakrooms, child care rooms, and waiting halls.

The station has been made 'accessible for all' and will be an 'IGBC-certified green station building'. Phase I of the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station -- rechristened as the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station -- has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News44 minutes ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement