English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:44 IST

Devotees Light Diyas at Saryu Ghat After Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Idol | Watch

Ayodhya Vasis are celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram temple on January 22 with Deepotsav at Saryu ghat.

Digital Desk
Saryu
Devotees Lighting Diyas at Saryu ghat. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya Vasis are celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram temple on January 22 with 'Deepotsav'. Diyas are being lit at ghats of the Saryu where Lord Ram left this world after fulfilling his purpose.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: 'Deepotsav' underway at Saryu Ghat after Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/NtiQEEjbrD

— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The earthen lamps are being lit after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol which was done by PM Narendra Modi between 12:05 to 12:55 pm.

Devotees at the Saryu ghat. Image: ANI

 

Devotees at the Saryu ghat. Image: ANI

 

Devotees lighting Diyas at Saryu ghat. Image: ANI

 

Along with the grand Mandir, the ghats have also been illuminated for the devotees celebrating another Diwali to welcome Lord Ram. 

The Ram temple illuminated in Ayodhya. Image: Republic

 


The Pran Pratishtha ritual of the idol was performed during the Abhijit Muhurat which lasted 84 seconds. Accompanying PM Modi and the priests guiding him in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple were UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.   

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

27 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

28 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

30 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

39 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement