Devotees Light Diyas at Saryu Ghat After Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla Idol | Watch
Ayodhya Vasis are celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram temple on January 22 with Deepotsav at Saryu ghat.
Ayodhya Vasis are celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram temple on January 22 with 'Deepotsav'. Diyas are being lit at ghats of the Saryu where Lord Ram left this world after fulfilling his purpose.
#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: 'Deepotsav' underway at Saryu Ghat after Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/NtiQEEjbrD
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024
The earthen lamps are being lit after the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol which was done by PM Narendra Modi between 12:05 to 12:55 pm.
Along with the grand Mandir, the ghats have also been illuminated for the devotees celebrating another Diwali to welcome Lord Ram.
The Pran Pratishtha ritual of the idol was performed during the Abhijit Muhurat which lasted 84 seconds. Accompanying PM Modi and the priests guiding him in the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple were UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
