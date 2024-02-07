Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Devotees of Asaram Assault His Lawyers on High Court Premises in Jodhpur, Arrested

Two followers of self-styled godman Asaram allegedly attacked his lawyers on HC premises.

Radhika Dhawad
Devotees of Asaram Bapu Assault His Lawyers on High Court Premises in Jodhpur, Arrested
Devotees of Asaram Bapu Assault His Lawyers on High Court Premises in Jodhpur, Arrested | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Two followers of self-styled godman Asaram who is currently serving a life term in Jodhpur Central Jail for a rape case, allegedly attacked his lawyers on the new High Court premises after a hearing in a separate case on Thursday. Subsequently, the lawyers retaliated, apprehending the assailants and delivering them to the police.


The alleged assault occurred as lawyer Vijay Sahni and his assistant were leaving the court premises after a hearing regarding Asaram's appeal for treatment in a Delhi hospital. The accused, identified as Kota-based doctor Kapil Bhola and Delhi resident Vishal Khanna, have a history of being devotees of Asaram.

Advertisement


The assailants expressed dissatisfaction to the lawyers, claiming that despite multiple hearings spanning several years, they felt justice for Asaram had not been achieved. The police have arrested the two devotees, and an investigation is underway to determine the motives behind the assault.


Rajasthan High Court Advocates' Association President Ratnaram Tholiya emphasized the need for the immediate implementation of the Advocates' Protection Bill, currently pending with the government. Meanwhile, Anand Purohit, president of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers' Association, raised concerns about the entry of 'unauthorised persons' into the court premises.

Advertisement

Visits by Asaram's supporters during his court appearances and hospital visits are not uncommon. The 81-year-old self-styled godman is serving a life sentence for rape convictions in both Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 41 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World44 minutes ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement