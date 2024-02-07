Advertisement

Two followers of self-styled godman Asaram who is currently serving a life term in Jodhpur Central Jail for a rape case, allegedly attacked his lawyers on the new High Court premises after a hearing in a separate case on Thursday. Subsequently, the lawyers retaliated, apprehending the assailants and delivering them to the police.



The alleged assault occurred as lawyer Vijay Sahni and his assistant were leaving the court premises after a hearing regarding Asaram's appeal for treatment in a Delhi hospital. The accused, identified as Kota-based doctor Kapil Bhola and Delhi resident Vishal Khanna, have a history of being devotees of Asaram.

The assailants expressed dissatisfaction to the lawyers, claiming that despite multiple hearings spanning several years, they felt justice for Asaram had not been achieved. The police have arrested the two devotees, and an investigation is underway to determine the motives behind the assault.



Rajasthan High Court Advocates' Association President Ratnaram Tholiya emphasized the need for the immediate implementation of the Advocates' Protection Bill, currently pending with the government. Meanwhile, Anand Purohit, president of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers' Association, raised concerns about the entry of 'unauthorised persons' into the court premises.

Visits by Asaram's supporters during his court appearances and hospital visits are not uncommon. The 81-year-old self-styled godman is serving a life sentence for rape convictions in both Rajasthan and Gujarat.